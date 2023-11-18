12-hr bandh in Western Odisha over demand for separate Koshal State

Balangir: The demand for separate ‘Koshal’ state has intensified in western Odisha as 11 districts observed 12 hour bandh today.

The bandh has been called in the districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Koraput, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

The bandh call given under the banner of Koshal Rajya Milita Karjyanushtan committee was supported by different social organizations and political parties.

The effect of the bandh was distinct in Balangir as the protestors were seen picketing from 6am. Shops and educational institutions have been closed. Even the agitators also locked the gate of the head post office.

The agitators have blocked the roads in Rampur and Dunguripali areas holding banners and shouting slogans. Private bus services have also been halted in Bhawanipatne and Kesinga areas.

However, Sambalpur remained unaffected due to the bandh as the Hirakud Front and Sambalpuri Language & Culture Council have not participated in the bandh.