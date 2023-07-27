Uorfi Javed Dials Up the Quirk with ‘Dil Ka Telephone Dress’ Ahead of Dream Girl 2 trailer Release!

Brace yourselves for a burst of excitement as Dream Girl 2 ‘s poster takes the world by storm! Adding a delightful twist to the frenzy is none other than the sensational influencer, Uorfi Javed who recently took to social media to unveil her latest creation – the Dil Ka Telephone Dress, ingeniously crafted from telephone wires.

In her latest video Uorfi Javed can be seen channeling her inner Dream Girl as she eagerly awaits the film’s release. In a captivating video, she is enthusiastically announcing the return of her beloved BFF, Pooja. The anticipation for the movie’s trailer is palpable, and Uorfi Javed’s excitement echoes the sentiments of millions of fans eagerly awaiting the spectacle.

The Dil Ka Telephone Dress is more than just a fashion statement – it’s a playful masterpiece that blurs the line between imagination and reality. Uorfi’s ingenuity knows no bounds as she embodies the essence of Dream Girl 2 through her quirky attire, leaving us all in awe of her creativity.

As the Dream Girl 2 phenomenon sweeps the globe, Stay tuned for the much-awaited trailer release and prepare for an enchanting cinematic journey with Dream Girl 2.