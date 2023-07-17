Unit 2 Market Building closed for indefinite period

Bhubaneswar: Traders shut market as part of protest against alleged inaction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to resolve the ongoing dispute between makeshift and permanent vendors.

Permanent shop owners at Unit-2 Market Building had earlier demanded eviction of unauthorized vendors who have encroached upon the free space around the shoppers paradise.

Shopowners alleged that vendors have illegally encroachment upon the corridors, pavements and roads, making the market complex unsafe, unhygienic and overcrowded.

Sources said on an average 10,000 visitors daily come for shopping at the market comprising shopping malls, showrooms, retail outlets and small vendors.