Union Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Lays Down Strategy For ‘Amrit Kaal’

New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman laid down the strategy for ‘Amrit Kaal’ while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today.

The minister said, “It is an important policy priority for our Government to ensure timely and adequate finances, relevant technologies and appropriate training for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to grow and also compete globally. Orienting the regulatory environment to facilitate their growth will be an important element of this policy mix.”

The Minister said, “Aligning with the ‘Panchamrit’ goals, our Government will facilitate sustaining high and more resource-efficient economic growth.” She highlighted that this will work towards energy security in terms of availability, accessibility and affordability.

Smt. Sitharaman noted that guided by the principle ‘Reform, Perform, and Transform’, the Government will take up next-generation reforms, and build consensus with the states and stakeholders for effective implementation.

She said, “Our Government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, create opportunities for all, help them enhance their capabilities, and contribute to the generation of resources to power investments and fulfil aspirations.”

The Minister further stated that to meet the investment needs, the Government will prepare the financial sector in terms of size, capacity, skills and regulatory framework.