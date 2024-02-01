PM Modi lauds Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Viksit Bharat Budget’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called the Interim Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today, “inclusive and innovative”.

PM Modi said the budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India.

“This budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of ₹1 Lakh Crore has been announced,” he said in a short address to the nation.

PM Modi said added that the budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed country by 2047.

“This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047,” he added.

PM Modi said the income tax remission scheme will provide relief to over 1 crore people.

“Income-tax remission scheme will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle-class. In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers,” he said.