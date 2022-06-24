UN WFP Exe Director Appreciates Odisha’s Transformational Work in Disaster Mgmt, Food Security

Rome: Executive Director of United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley has highly appreciated Odisha’s transformational work in disaster management, food production and food security.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called on David Beasley at the WFP Headquarters in Rome on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and WEP Executive Director discussed about the transformation of food security and improvement in livelihood in Odisha, disaster preparedness and lives saved due to recurrent disasters.

Beasley said, “It is a pleasure to welcome the Chief Minister of Odisha and share our impressions on the innovative work the State is doing in partnership with WFP in India. Our joint goal of strengthening livelihoods and food security across Odisha is being translated into action with a series of ambitious projects to support inclusive development and new economic opportunities, especially for women”.

“It’s exciting to see how our collaboration is helping to drive Odisha’s progress towards achieving Zero Hunger and the other UN Sustainable Development Goals,” the Executive Director said.

“We recognize and appreciate the transformational work of the State Government of Odisha in the fields of Disaster management, food production, and food security. The success story of Odisha can provide learning insights for other similarly placed countries. We have discussed, today, that the Government of Odisha and WFP will collaborate to take forward this learning experience and provide a global training platform,” he added.

The Chief Minister thanked David Beasley for appreciating Odisha’s transformational work in disaster management, food production and food security.

The Chief Minister also expressed appreciation for the partnership with WFP on several fronts that have not only been effective in the state but have also been scaled up nationally.

Also Read: CM Naveen Shares Odisha’s Achievements On Food Security At WFP Headquarters In Rome