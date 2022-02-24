ULB Polls: BMC Publishes Final Voters’ List

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Urban Local Body (ULB), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday published announced the final voter list.

As per the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC), the BMC stated that urban polls will be held in 705 booths across the Capital City wherein 7,25,765 persons will cast their votes.

The voters list will be made available in all zonal offices of the BMC, along with the Corporation’s headquarters. Besides, the list will be available at the Ward offices, the BMC officials said.