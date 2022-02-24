Bhapa Aloo
Make Authentic Bengali Bhapa Aloo

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Bengali Bhapa Aloo is simple yet delicious side dish using potatoes coated with mustard and coconut paste using the steaming method.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 / 18-20 cup/no. Potato cube/baby potato (peeled)
  • 1½ tsp Coconut (grated)
  • 1 tsp Mustard seed
  • 5-6 no. Green chilli
  • ¼ tsp Turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp Panch phoran
  • 1 tbsp Mustard oil
  • Salt as needed
  • Water as needed

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a pressure cooker take all the potato cubes / peeled baby potatoes along with turmeric powder and salt.
  2. Pour enough water and pressure cook till boiling. (Do not over boil the potatoes, else the end result will be completely messy)
  3. Drain the potatoes and keep them aside in a bowl.
  4. Now in a blender jar, make a fine paste of mustard seeds, grated coconut and 3-4 no of green chillies.
  5. Add this paste to the boiled potatoes.
  6. Heat mustard oil in a tadka pan.
  7. When oil is hot, add panch phoran and allow to splutter.
  8. Then turn off the heat and pour this tempering onto the bowl containing the potatoes.
  9. Meanwhile, turn on the steamer.
  10. Now mix everything gently (do not break the potatoes) till all the potatoes are well coated.
  11. Take a container (supposed to be put inside the steamer pot) and lined a banana leaf.
  12. Then transfer the potatoes into it and top it with another banana leaf.
  13. Put on the lid and steam for 10-12 minutes.
  14. Turn off the heat, take out the container from the steamer.
  15. Serve Bhapa Aloo hot with steamed rice-dal combo or even with poori, paratha!
Breaking