Make Authentic Bengali Bhapa Aloo
New Delhi: Bengali Bhapa Aloo is simple yet delicious side dish using potatoes coated with mustard and coconut paste using the steaming method.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 / 18-20 cup/no. Potato cube/baby potato (peeled)
- 1½ tsp Coconut (grated)
- 1 tsp Mustard seed
- 5-6 no. Green chilli
- ¼ tsp Turmeric powder
- ½ tsp Panch phoran
- 1 tbsp Mustard oil
- Salt as needed
- Water as needed
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a pressure cooker take all the potato cubes / peeled baby potatoes along with turmeric powder and salt.
- Pour enough water and pressure cook till boiling. (Do not over boil the potatoes, else the end result will be completely messy)
- Drain the potatoes and keep them aside in a bowl.
- Now in a blender jar, make a fine paste of mustard seeds, grated coconut and 3-4 no of green chillies.
- Add this paste to the boiled potatoes.
- Heat mustard oil in a tadka pan.
- When oil is hot, add panch phoran and allow to splutter.
- Then turn off the heat and pour this tempering onto the bowl containing the potatoes.
- Meanwhile, turn on the steamer.
- Now mix everything gently (do not break the potatoes) till all the potatoes are well coated.
- Take a container (supposed to be put inside the steamer pot) and lined a banana leaf.
- Then transfer the potatoes into it and top it with another banana leaf.
- Put on the lid and steam for 10-12 minutes.
- Turn off the heat, take out the container from the steamer.
- Serve Bhapa Aloo hot with steamed rice-dal combo or even with poori, paratha!