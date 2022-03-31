Ukraine-Russia Talks To Resume On Friday By Video

Istanbul: The talks between Ukraine and Russia for a possible peace agreement will resume on Friday by video conference.

According to the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia, the delegations met in person on Tuesday in Istanbul, after two weeks of the meeting by video, and the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge.

The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations. Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine’s proposal.