Ukraine, Russia exchange nearly 500 prisoners of war

An exchange of almost 500 prisoners of war has taken place between Ukraine and Russia, marking one of the few areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The released prisoners include Ukrainian service members who were detained during fighting at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and on Snake Island in the Black Sea. The coordination headquarters for POW in Ukraine announced on Telegram that it was the largest such exchange since the start of Russian-Ukraine fighting almost two years ago.

The mediation process between Russia and Ukraine was assisted by officials from the United Arab Emirates. Ukrainian officials stated that 230 of their service members returned home, while Russia reported the release of 248 of its POWs.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence and head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said that a very complex exchange was conducted over a significant period.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced on Telegram that all released Russian servicemen are being provided with necessary medical and psychological assistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that they will do everything possible to return all their people who are currently in Russian captivity and that their fighters have been brought home.