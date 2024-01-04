Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire surpasses the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Nizam!

Ever since the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the film has been ruling the box office windows all across the world. The Prashanth Neel action-packed entertainer has arrived as a storm and has maintained the growth till now. While the film has been breaking records, it has added yet another record to its name by surpassing the collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in Nizam, making the rebel star Prabhas break his own record.

With the tremendous success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prabhas has indeed cemented himself as a dominating force at the box office. The film has arrived as a record breaker in the Nizam region. Now the film crossed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Nizam record and aims to set a new record in the Nizam region. The film grossed 100 Cr. and ran successfully with outstanding occupancy even on weekdays.

Moreover, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has already created a record globally by crossing the milestone of 500 Cr. worldwide. The film has shattered several box office records so far and has been creating new records every day.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.