UGC NET December 2023 From 6th to 22nd Dec I Check Details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the UGC NET December 2023 Exam for various subjects will be held from 6th to 22nd December 2023.

The NTA notified the UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates through a post on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter). “UGC-NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from 6th December to 22 December 2023,” reads a post from the National Testing Agency on X.

With the announcement of the NET December 2023 dates, the NTA is expected to release the UGC NET December 2023 Brochure with exam pattern, curriculum and other details soon.

Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting the official NTA-NET website for the latest updates on the upcoming cycle of the UGC NET Exam.

Earlier today, the UGC (University Grants Commission) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar also announced the dates for the UGC NET 2024 Exam Dates. As per the UGC Chief’s announcement, the UGC NET 2024 Exam will be held from June 10 to 21, 2024.