Mohammed Shami granted bail in domestic violence case

The Alipore court granted bail to Mohammed Shami in a domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan. He appeared before the court and got bail on two thousand rupees bond.

Earlier, the Indian pacer was told to appear before the court and take bail. His wife had accused him of domestic violence in 2018. Shami came to the court for the first time and was granted bail by the judge.

The lower court in Kolkata on Tuesday (19th September) announced the decision, giving bail to the pacer and his brother Mohammed Hasib, who was also accused in the case, as per IANS.

Hasin Jahan, who used to be a cheerleader in IPL, first accused Mohammad Shami of domestic abuse and adultery in 2018. She filed a police complaint in Jadavpur and even accused him of match-fixing.

However, Mohammad Shami got a clean chit from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and the arrest warrant was quashed, which to some extent silenced the case. Earlier this year, the fast bowler was asked to give monthly alimony of Rs 50,000, which Hasin Jahan wasn’t happy with as she demanded Rs 10 lakh.

Shami will represent India in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.