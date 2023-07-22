Two youths held for smuggling brown sugar in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Rural police have seized brown sugar worth Rs 3.5 lakhs from two youths during patrolling near Rahanja Bypass on the National Highway 16 in Bhadrak.

The arrested youths have been identified as Shyam Sunder Jena and Pratap Jena, both hailing from Jajpur Town police station area, the police said.

A Pulsar bike and brown sugar weighing 12.25 grams with an estimated market value of Rs 3.5 lakhs, was seized from them, the police added.

According to the cops, the patrolling unit chased a speeding bike near the Rahanja bypass of the 16th National Highway 16 passing through Bhadrak city and apprehended the two youths.

The accused were smuggling the brown sugar from Balasore to Jajpur town area, the police said in a press conference adding that they have been forwarded to the court and further investigations are underway.