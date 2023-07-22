5th accused in Manipur video case arrested

Manipur: Police arrested another accused in connection with a video that surfaced on Wednesday showing two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob in strife-torn Manipur video case . The accused has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19), police said. So far, police have arrested five accused.

A video showing two women being paraded naked and molested in Manipur’s Kangpokpi surfaced on Wednesday and has sparked massive outrage. The incident happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the northeastern state.

The horrifying video shows a mob parading two women belonging to the Kuki-Zo community around, and an FIR filed in the matter states that one woman was brutally gangraped. When her brother, a 19-year-old, attempted to intervene, he was killed.

The first arrest was made on Thursday morning when police caught a 32-year-old man, identified as Huirem Heradas Singh. In the viral video, the man, dressed in a green T-shirt, was seen dragging one of the women. Later, his house was set on fire by a group of women.

All the accused have been sent to police custody for 11 days for further investigation.