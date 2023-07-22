STF Seizes Leopard, Deer Hides In Kalahandi; Nabs Wildlife Criminal

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) has seized three leopard hides and three deer hides and arrested a smuggler from Kalahandi district.

The arrested person has been identified as Khageswar Putel (56) of Pujiladu village within M. Rampur PS, of Kalahandi District.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid on Friday evening at Sripali Chhaka on M.Rampur-Narla, SH-6A, regarding dealing/possession of wildlife products and caught a wildlife criminal.

During the search, three numbers Leopard Skin, and three numbers Deer Skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any authority in support of the possession of such Leopard Skins and Deer Skins, for which he has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court of JMFC, M Rampur Dist. Kalahandi.

In this connection STF PS Case No.14 dated 22.07.2023 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered. The skins will be sent to Director WII, Dehradun for biological examination. An investigation is going on, the STF said.