Two Tribal Farmers From Odisha to Promote Millet Cultivation At G20 Summit

Bhubaneswar: Two women farmers from Odisha will promote the traditional millet cultivation as well as preparation at the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

Raimati Ghiuria from Koraput district and Subhasha Mahanta from Mayurbhanj district, both members of Mission Shakti, will be attending the G20 Summit in Delhi on 9th September.

Two custodian millet farmers will showcase the incredible journey of millet cultivation in Odisha and its impact on empowering communities, especially women. They will share their experiences on the benefits of better technology and scientific farming methods introduced by the OMM.

While Raimati Ghiuria will demonstrate how Millet is prepared, Subhasha Mahanta will throw light on Millet cultivation.

Both Raimati and Subasa have expressed delight as they will be attending the G20 Summit. They said that it is a matter of honour that they will showcase the journey of millet cultivation in Odisha in front of the leaders of the country and abroad.

Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Odisha, said, “It is a matter of honour to have 2 Millet farmers from Odisha join the G-20 Summit.”

“The world will know the success of Odisha Millets Mission. Odisha Millets Mission adds a new chapter to the economic development of farmers with nutrition. Mission Shakti mothers Raimati Ghiuria and Subhasha Mahanta will take the millet cultivation and Millets Mission’s reach to the international level by participating in the G-20 Summit to be held in Delhi”, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik posted on social media.