Three Snatchers Arrested In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested three snatchers in the Jatni area on Wednesday and seized stolen mobile phones from them while cracking a deal to sell them off.

The arrested persons have been identified as Raku alias Rakesh Kumar Parida (24), Patei alias Pratap Kumar Sahoo (25) and Tuku alias Susanta Nayak (23), all residents of Jatni area under Bhubaneswar UPD in Khurda.

A total of eight mobile phones, one motorcycle, some certificates like Aadhar cards, income certificates, residential certificates and other documents were seized from them, the police said adding that they have been forwarded to the court.

According to police, the accused persons waylaid a girl when she was returning from tuition and snatched away her bag containing certificates, Rs.1000 and a mobile phone near Nuagaon Chhak. The accused used a bike with no registration number and fled toward Khurda bypass.

On the basis of a complaint, Jatni police station registered a case and arrested the accused this morning while they were trying to sell stolen mobile phones.

During interrogation, the accused confessed their crime. They stated that they had looted the bag of the complainant and also revealed that they were involved in many such incidents in different parts of Jatni and near Nuagaon Street.

During the criminal background check of the accused, 2 cases of theft and robbery were registered in Jatni police station in the name of accused Raku and Tuku. Further investigation of this case is going on, the police