Hardcore Maoist Surrenders Before Police In Odisha

Phulbani: Samay Madkam, a hardcore Maoist in the KKBN division surrendered before the police on Tuesday.

Disturbed by the regular combing operation by the police and security personnel in Kandhamal district and the physical and mental harassment of senior leaders of the Maoist organization, KKBN Divisional Committee Member (DCM) Samay Madkam surrendered before Odisha Southern division IG Jai Narayan Pankaj and Kandhamal SP Shubhendu Kumar Patra.

Samay Madkam hails from the Sukuma area in Chhattisgarh. He joined the Maoist camp in October 2005. He was involved in many incidents of Maoist violence. More than 17 cases against Samay have been registered in the police stations in Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada. Similarly, a series of cases have been registered against him in Chhattisgarh, SP Subhendu informed in a press conference.