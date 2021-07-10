Two Militants Killed In Anantnag Encounter

Srinagar: Two militants were killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday afternoon.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of militants, a joint operation was conducted by the Indian Army, the J&K Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force at a village in Kawarigam area.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation. On being informed about the presence of security forces, militants started firing at them.

Following this, security forces retaliated and The duo was killed during the gunfight.

Meanwhile, search operations are going on in the area, and the identities of the militants are yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.