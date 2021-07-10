Huawei Launches Band 6 With Various Modes: More Details Here

New Delhi: Huawei has launched Band 6 in India at a price of 4,490. It comes with a heart rate monitor, Sp02 levels, 96 workout modes, and more. The fitness band also comes with women’s health tracking features. Read on to know more about the budget wearable from Huawei. It will be seen competing against Mi Band 5.

Price, Availability and offers

The Huawei Band 6 will be available exclusively on Amazon for customers in India. The product will be up for sale starting July 12, 2021, during the prime day sales priced at Rs. 4,490 with exciting offers. Furthermore, as a limited period offer, customers buying the Huawei Band 6 between July 12 to July 14, 2021, will get a Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 1,990 as a free gift.

Huawei Band 6 comes in four stylish colours, including, Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green.

Huawei Band 6 specifications

Huawei Band 6 will sport a 1.47-inch AMOLED Full-View (194×368 pixels) colour display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio and 282ppi pixel density. Its screen is touted to be 148 percent larger than its predecessor Huawei Band 4. It also has a 42 percent more screen-to-body ratio that will help provide more workout data to its users. The wearable has skin-friendly UV-treated and dirt-resistant silicone straps.

The wearable can offer up to two weeks of battery life with typical usage and up to 10 days with heavy usage. Huawei also claims that users can get two days of battery life with a quick two-minute charge. Huawei Band 6 also supports Huawei’s TruSeen 4.0 24×7 heart rate monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring, as well as TruRelax stress monitoring technology.

Along with Sp02 monitoring, the wearable comes with a menstrual cycle tracking feature. It has 96 workout modes including running, cycling, swimming, treadmill, and more. Huawei Band 6 is also 5ATM (up to 50 metres) water-resistant and supports Bluetooth v5 along with a physical button on the side for navigation. Smartphones running Android 6 or higher and iOS 9 or higher are compatible with the Huawei wearable. It measures 43×25.4×10.99mm.