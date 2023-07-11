Two engineering students drown, 2 missing in Kuakhai River on Bhubaneswar outskirts

Balakati: Two engineering students drowned and two others went missing while taking bath in Kuakhai river at Dhabalahara within Balianta police station limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the fire service and rescue personnel have recovered the bodies two students— Aryan of Jamshedpur and Kumar Abinash of Cuttack area. Besides, search is underway for two others— Rohit of Balasore Kantapada and Pratik of Cuttack Balikuda area.

Sources said, a group of eight students reached near Dhabalahar forest at about 4.30 pm. After staying there for some time, they went to the river to take bath.

However, four of them were swept away in the strong currents and drowned. No matter how hard others tried, they failed to rescue them from the deep water.

On hearing their scream for help, local people alerted the Balianta fire brigade. Within a short time, the fire brigade personnel reached there and after a lot of searching, fished out the dead bodies of two students.

The search for the two others was underway till 9 pm, but in vain. Due to dark, the search for the missing students was hindered.

In the meanwhile, Balianta Police have seized the dead bodies of the two deceased students and sent them to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said, all the students involved in this incident are studying at a private engineering college situated nearby.

On the 27th of May 2023, two engineering students drowned in Kuakhai river near Indrapal in Balianta on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

