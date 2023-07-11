IND W vs BAN W 2nd T20: India Outplay Bangladesh By 8 Runs, Seal Series Win

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team registered a resounding victory over Bangladesh in a thrilling final in the second ODI of the 3-match bilateral series. With this win, India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

It was low scoring clash where India’s explosive batter Shafali Verma turned the game around with a brilliant last over. Indian fans were elated to see a nail-biting final over at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

Talking about the game, after batting first, India started well as openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali were spotted tormenting bowlers but then at the score of 33, both batters collapsed, followed by a huge wicket of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on a golden duck. Since then, Indian batters clearly struggled and could manage a meager 95 runs on the board.

In reply, Bangladesh lost their top four batters within the score of the 30-run. Post that, Nigar Sultana came up with a 34-run stand which gave Bangladesh a bit of an edge in the game. At one point in time, the equation was a run-a-ball but then Bangladesh managed to throw the match away. 10 runs were needed in the final over with 4 wickets in hand but a couple of run-outs left the margin at 8 runs. India’s Shafali Verma ended up scalping three wickets in the last over and gave away just one run.

India won the T20I series by 2-0 and they will now eye a whitewash when they play against the Bangla team in the third T20I on July 13, 2023.

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry.

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Shanjida Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas.