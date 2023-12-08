CM Naveen Inaugurates Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital in Talcher

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the 330-bedded Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital in Talcher through video conferencing.

The Odisha Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cooperation of the Central Government in establishing this hospital.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that revered leader Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, born in Talcher, has contributed significantly to the development of the state since the freedom struggle.

Paying homage to the late leader on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the hospital will be converted into a medical college in the coming days.

He said that the hospital would provide good healthcare to the people by exemplifying the mantra that every life is precious.

Participating in the program, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said that this hospital will be very useful for providing healthcare services to Talcher and its people. Coal India has contributed a lot to this hospital and Coal India will give all possible support to convert this hospital into a medical college in the coming days.

Joshi expressed his gratitude to the Odisha government, especially Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for providing all the support and cooperation for this hospital and said that MCL will provide Rs.628 crore for the management of this hospital for the next five years.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the program and said that today will be a glorious and memorable day. At the same time, he thanked the Chief Minister and requested him to establish the medical college soon.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Shri Niranjan Pujari attended the program and said that the state government is committed to providing quality healthcare to the people of the state. The direction of the Chief Minister is giving us more motivation in this direction, he said.

Among others, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahu, Talcher MLA Brajakishore Pradhan and the Coal India Chairman attended the event.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian was present in the program.

State Health and Family Welfare Secretary Smt. Shalini Pandit delivered the welcome speech and CMD Mahanadi Coal Field gave the vote of thanks.