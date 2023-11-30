Retired ASI, CDPO Convicted For Bribery In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance courts in Cuttack and Berhampur today convicted a retired ASI of Police and a retired CDPO respectively in bribery cases.

Prana Krushna Naik, Ex-Asst. Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police (Retired) of Nemalo Police Station in Cuttack was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Cuttack Vigilance PS for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant to make a compromise in a disputed matter.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack today convicted Naik and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and a fine of Rs.5,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 P.C. Act,1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Prana Krushna Naik, Ex-ASI of Police (Retired) following his conviction, the Vigilance said.

Similarly, Jashobanty Behera, Ex-CDPO (Retired) of Kantamal Block in Boudh was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant to pass the Chhatua bill.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani today convicted Behera and sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and a fine of Rs.10,000, and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act,1988.

Further, the convict, Jashobanty Behera, Ex-CDPO (Retired) was sent to jail custody to serve her sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of the pension of Jashobanty Behera, Ex-CDPO (Retired) following her conviction, the Vigilance added.