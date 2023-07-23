New York: Elon Musk has announced that soon the birds will be gone as Twitter is all set to get a new logo. He tweeted, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” He also shared the new Twitter logo ‘X’ and said, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Elon Musk’s post, as always, has mixed reactions from Twitter users. While some expressed their excitement about the upcoming change, others ‘warned’ him of not committing this mistake.

“Don’t make the mistake Zuck did with Oculus, killing its goodwill and making it Facebook. You will make the site entirely about you then, and dial the tribalism to 100% unnecessarily. Unforced error,” wrote a user.

Another user called Musk’s decision bold stating “That seems bold. I love seeing Twitter and tweets mentioned across movies, tv, music etc. It’s gotta be one of the world’s top brands!”