Three students die, another critical after snakebite

By Pragativadi News Service
Keonjhar: Three students died after a venomous snake bit them while they were sleeping inside a coaching centre in the Nischitapur area in Keonjhar district on Saturday night.

Two girls and a boy student are among the deceased. One student, who is also suspected to have been bitten by a snake, has been shifted to Cuttack in critical condition.

According to sources, 60 students were staying at the private residential coaching centre.

 

