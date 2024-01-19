Islamabad on ‘extremely’ high alert after Pakistan’s tit-for-tat strikes on Iran

Pakistan: Islamabad is on “extremely” high alert after Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran on Thursday, in a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

Amid escalating tensions between the neighbours, a top Pakistani security source, as reported by news agency Reuters said anymore “misadventure” from the Iranian side will be met forcefully.

Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist Baloch militants, the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

At least nine people were killed in the strikes in the restive Sistan-Balochistan province, most of them women or children, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.