Train Services In Bhubaneswar Area To Be Normalised From Aug 31: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: The train services in Bhubaneswar area will be normalised from 31st August 2023, informed the East Coast Railway on Wednesday in a press note.

According to the ECoR, the Commissioner Railway Safety will inspect the signalling works for the last patch of work between Mancheswar and Bhubaneswar of the Khurda Road-Barang third line, today.

Major infrastructure and safety-related works at various places in the East Coast Railway were going on between 12th to 30th August 2023.

Extremely important project works related to the 3rd line between Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar were taken up from 17th to 30th August, 2023 along with major changes in the layout of the Mancheswar Railway station.

Major re-arrangement of the Signalling System in Bhubaneswar Railway station.

Entry and exit to and from Bhubaneswar Coach Maintenance Depot were badly affected during the period.

Some trains originating or passing through Bhubaneswar were cancelled temporarily during the project work.

Trains affected on 30.08.2023:

Partially cancelled Trains

11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Mumbai Konark Express originating from Khurda Road. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express originating from Brahmapur 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha originating from Khurda Road 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express originating from Khurda Road

CANCELLED TRAINS