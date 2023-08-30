Train Services In Bhubaneswar Area To Be Normalised From Aug 31: ECoR
Bhubaneswar: The train services in Bhubaneswar area will be normalised from 31st August 2023, informed the East Coast Railway on Wednesday in a press note.
According to the ECoR, the Commissioner Railway Safety will inspect the signalling works for the last patch of work between Mancheswar and Bhubaneswar of the Khurda Road-Barang third line, today.
Major infrastructure and safety-related works at various places in the East Coast Railway were going on between 12th to 30th August 2023.
- Extremely important project works related to the 3rd line between Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar were taken up from 17th to 30th August, 2023 along with major changes in the layout of the Mancheswar Railway station.
- Major re-arrangement of the Signalling System in Bhubaneswar Railway station.
- Entry and exit to and from Bhubaneswar Coach Maintenance Depot were badly affected during the period.
- Some trains originating or passing through Bhubaneswar were cancelled temporarily during the project work.
Trains affected on 30.08.2023:
Partially cancelled Trains
- 11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Mumbai Konark Express originating from Khurda Road.
- 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express originating from Brahmapur
- 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha originating from Khurda Road
- 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express originating from Khurda Road
CANCELLED TRAINS
- 02831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special Express
- 07166 Cuttack-Hyderabad Special
- 08411 Balasore- Bhubaneswar Passenger Special
- 08413 Talcher-Puri Passenger Special
- 08415 Jaleswar-Puri Passenger Special
- 08441 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur Passenger Special
- 08443 Bhubaneswar-Palasa Passenger Special
- 12773 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express
- 12821 Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express
- 12879 LTT Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express
- 12897 Pondichery-Bhubaneswar Express
- 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express
- 18126 Puri-Rourkela Express
- 18448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express
