Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Pragyan Rover Clicks Image Of Vikram Lander On Moon

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover has clicked an image of the Vikram lander on the Moon. The picture was taken by the Pragyan rover’s Navigation Camera (NavCam), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a mission update on Wednesday.

On X, ISRO shared the image of the Vikram lander with the caption “Smile, please📸!”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Smile, please📸! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The ‘image of the mission’ was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for… pic.twitter.com/Oece2bi6zE — ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

ISRO’s Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) has developed all the navigation cameras for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Chandrayaan-3 landed softly on the Moon on August 23, 2023. The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover started operations on the Moon on August 24, 2023, and are expected to conduct experiments till the first week of September. The image was captured at 7:35 am IST on August 30, 2023.