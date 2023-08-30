Pragyan Rover
(Image Source : X/@ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Pragyan Rover Clicks Image Of Vikram Lander On Moon

By Pragativadi News Service
Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover has clicked an image of the Vikram lander on the Moon. The picture was taken by the Pragyan rover’s Navigation Camera (NavCam), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a mission update on Wednesday.

On X, ISRO shared the image of the Vikram lander with the caption “Smile, please📸!”

ISRO’s Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) has developed all the navigation cameras for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Chandrayaan-3 landed softly on the Moon on August 23, 2023. The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover started operations on the Moon on August 24, 2023, and are expected to conduct experiments till the first week of September. The image was captured at 7:35 am IST on August 30, 2023.

