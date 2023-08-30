Kushi Advance Booking Begins! Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen!

This year, Indian cinema enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the romantic musical drama titled ‘Kushi’. The film’s captivating trailer has generated a lot of buzz, with audiences. Following this, the songs have been a chartbuster among everyone and the audiences are eagerly anticipating to watch the pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen.

To further increase the excitement, the makers of ‘Kushi’ have announced the start of advance bookings for this highly-anticipated musical extravaganza. Fans can’t wait to see what this film has in store for them and are eagerly counting down the days until its release.

Today, the makers of Kushi have revealed a visually stunning poster on their social media and announced the advance booking. The poster demonstrates the charming chemistry between the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and beautiful Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sharing the poster on their social media, the makers captioned,

“It’s time to meet the most adorable pair and their most relatable tale on the big screens

#Kushi BOOKINGS OPEN NOW!

In cinemas SEP 1st”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

The news of the advance booking of the much-awaited Kushi will send happy waves among the fans and the masses who were waiting to catch their favorite stars casting their magic on the big screens.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.