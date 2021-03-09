Trailer of Switchh starring Vikrant Massey Out

Mumbai: Eros Now has unveiled the trailer of its most anticipated original film ‘Switchh’. The film is Directed by Mustufa Raj and it will stream on Eros Now from March 21.

The film delves deep into the lives of a con artist and hustlers and their expedition to crack the robbery of the century. They will also have to deal with friendship, love, and betrayal among them. Headlined by Vikrant Massey, Switchh will also star Naren Kumar, Madhu Sneha, Tanvi Vyas, Veer Aryan, and Niten Mirani.

Check it out here

Vikrant messy has given incredible performances in films like a death in the Gunj, Chapaak, and Cargo.