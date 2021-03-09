Local Admin To Take Call On Night Curfew In Mumbai: Minister

Mumbai: Coronavirus infection is on the rise in Maharashtra. As a result, restrictions are expected to increase in the state in the coming days, said a Minister.

The Minister further said that the possibility of night curfews or severe restrictions could not be ruled out if daily corona infections were not reduced. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has left the decision to the local administration, the minister said.

Mumbai has reported 3,34,583 COVID-19 cases so far and 11,508 deaths due to the disease. The city reported 1,014 cases on Monday.

All collectors and commissioners have been asked to take a call on their cities and districts whether to impose night curfew, close any establishments or convert buildings with a high number of cases into isolation centres or increase testing in places where an event has taken place. All these things have been left to the local level, the Minister said.