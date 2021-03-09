Poacher Held For Setting Fire In Mayurbhanj Forest

Mayurbhanj: Forest department official here on Tuesday arrested a poacher for allegedly setting fire in Gudidiha forest under Dudhiali range in Mayurbhanj district.

Acting on a tip-off, forest department officers raided some locations inside the range and nabbed the accused, Salu Tiu of Khadakuda village, while he was setting the jungle on fire to hunt wild animals.

The officials also seized 22 traps for his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of IPC and forwarded to court, sources said.

Earlier yesterday, a poacher was arrested by Forest department officials for poaching and setting Badampahar forest in the district on fire.