Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh Missing

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh, who portrayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hugely popular Indian show, has been missing for over four days while travelling.

The actor’s father has now filed a complaint with the Delhi police about his missing son.

The father, in his complaint, said that his son, Gurucharan left from Delhi for Mumbai on April 22 but never reached Mumbai. He has not returned home and the phone is not reachable.