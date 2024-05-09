Odisha Health Director Awares Pregnant Women Against Rubella Virus

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) has confirmed two positive cases among 18 samples collected from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

Dr Bijay Mohapatra, the Director of Public Health has issued an advisory for pregnant women. If rubella virus is present in pregnant women, it could appear in their children from birth. So, all pregnant women must test for the virus, if they develop rashes and fever.

On Wednesday, about 18 samples were collected from two blocks in Nabarangpur district and tested in RMRC, among which two were found positive. The patients suffered from fever and rashes. Their conditions are said to be stable. So far the virus is increasing in children of 1 year, 6 years and 8 years. No new cases have been reported till now. Out of the 18 samples, 2 rubella-positive and one measles-positive have been detected.

According to the information, the blood samples of 5 children have been sent to RMRC in Bhubaneswar. Out of them, rubella virus has been detected in the blood of two children. As per the experts, the virus is transmitted through air. In this disease, the face becomes red and the ears, neck and back are affected. Cracks may appear in the skin.

This disease affects the fetus in the case of pregnant women. It has the possibility of heart disease and brain deformity. So far, two children from Podalguda village of Nandahandi block have been infected with the rubella virus. A team of the WHO district health department arrived in the village and checked them all. They are also undergoing medical treatment. The children are reported to be suffering from a cold, cough and fever with dizziness.