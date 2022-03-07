TPCODL wins Gold level award at ISGF Innovation Awards 2022

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has been conferred with Gold level award at the India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) Innovations Awards 2022 during International Smart Utility Week held at New Delhi.

ISGF is a Public-Private Partnership initiative of the Ministry of Power, Government of India for accelerated development of smart grid technologies in the Indian power sector in an efficient, cost-effective, innovative and scalable manner by bringing together all key stakeholders. The ISGF Innovation Award aims to recognise Utility & Technology Companies, projects, products, and personalities that set up new benchmark electricity, Gas, Water, and E-mobility domains.

TPCODL team received the award for the case study “Prudent Management of Disasters” under the category ‘Best survival effort, Business continuity and Innovation to deal with crisis periods (Pandemic / Natural calamity). The case study showcased TPCODL’s robust disaster management process and its successful deployment on three occasions during the past year. Ms. Padamaja Ruparel, Co-Founder & President of Indian Angel Network, Mr. Reji Pillai, President, India Smart Grid Forum and Ms. Reena Suri, Executive Director, India Smart Grid Forum gave the award to the TPCODL Team led by Mr. Dipankar Behera – CGM, Electrical, TPCODL, and Mr. Chintamani Chitnis, Head – PSCC, TPCODL. A total of 129companies participated in the competition in the initial phase including names like Adani Infra Ltd, BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, ABB Ltd, WB State Electricity Board, etc. 30 companies were shortlisted in various categories for the final round.

Congratulating the winning team, Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited, said, “It is an honour for TPCODL to receive this prestigious award. We would like to thank ISGF for recognizing our effort in preparing a robust Disaster Management and Business Continuity Plan and implement it during cyclones. In our endeavor to provide reliable power supply to our consumers, under all circumstances, we will continue to strengthen and build a robust process’.