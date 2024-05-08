ECoR GM Inspects Boudh-Champapur Railway Section Of Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Project

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway General Manager (in-Charge) Mohes Kumar Behera inspected the Boudh-Champapur Railway Section of Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project on Wednesday. During the inspection, Behera took stock of the progress of the construction work.

Reviewing the progress, Behera advised railway officials to take necessary steps for timely completion of the project and passenger amenities at the proposed Stations.

Out of the total length of 301 Kms of this project, altogether, 152.805 kms rail line work has already been commissioned. The Railways has been constructing this line from both the sides, i.e, from Khurda Road and Balangir for early completion of the project. 105.8 Kms from Khurda Road to Daspalla and 47 Kms from Balangir to Sonepur have already been commissioned.

Construction of rail line in Khurda Road-Balangir project is going on in war footing basis. Railway line between Sonepur-Purunapani-Jharamunda a stretch of 22 KMs in Boudh District has been laid. Engine rolling and testing has also been done in the above section, successfully. Apart from this, construction work between Jharamunda & Champapur is in full-swing.