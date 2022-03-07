77 Odia Students Return Home From Ukraine; Arrive At BBSR Airport

Bhubaneswar: As many as 77 Ukraine returnee Odia students on Monday arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Delhi.

All students reached Bhubaneswar in a special Air Asia flight arranged by the State Government.

The Chief Minister’s Office earlier informed that CM Naveen will join the parents of these students at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, “to share their joy after reaching home safely from war-torn Ukraine”.

As the evacuation of Indians, mostly medical students, from war-hit Ukraine continues, Patnaik has requested the central government to allow the students to continue their education in medical colleges across India.

The Chief Minister said the disruption in their studies is likely to continue until the hostilities end and normalcy is restored in their universities in Ukraine