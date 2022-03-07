Bhubaneswar: 8 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected; 19 more recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, all the 8 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 19 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,356 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 284 are active cases while 154,860 persons have recovered and 1191 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-