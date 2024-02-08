Tourist Bus Crashed Into Dumper In Balasore, 15 Injured, Hospitalised

Balasore: As many as 15 tourists sustained injuries after the bus carrying them crashed into a dumper on National Highway 60 near Nidhipanda Chhak in Balasore district on Thursday.

As per reports, the tourist bus carrying about 65 persons was returning from Puri to West Bengal. On the highway, the front tyre of the vehicle burst.

The driver failed to control the vehicle and subsequently plunged into a gorge after hitting a dumper. The injured persons have been rescued and admitted to the hospital.