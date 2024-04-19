Top 8 Vegetarian Indian Dishes Whose Health Benefits You Need To Know

It is no less than a fact that Indians enjoy desi flavours in almost everything. Whether making Indian-Chinese or following a healthy diet, we know how to add life to any dish with the addition of appropriate Indian spices. Here are the top 8 famous Indian dishes offered in Bhubaneswar that offer more health benefits than just good taste.

These offerings are from the best veg restaurants in Bhubaneswar which are ruling it with superior taste and surprising health benefits.

Chana Masala

Add chickpeas to your meal, and they can be so good for your heart. They are also known to lower the risks of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity.

The best part is that you can make chickpeas an exciting part of your diet by ordering healthy salads, curries, hummus, etc., online. Jugaad Jn and Chhapan Bhog Hotel are among the best vegetarian restaurants in Bhubaneswar to relish this healthy Indian delight. In fact, these restaurants cook chickpeas in a stewed sauce made with tomatoes, onions, and spices. These are served with basmati rice or soft wheat rotis, adding to the health benefits.

Rajma

Rajma is not just the comfort food of India but also one of the healthiest foods. After all, it is made of red kidney beans, which contain more plant protein and fibre. Most importantly, these beans contain thousands of antioxidants that help fight free radicals. This is also the secret to anti-aging and the prevention of several diseases.

With this, the Indian method of cooking makes it a healthy and delicious treat to relish at the same time. Rajma is made into curry made from spiced online, tomato and ginger, simmering to a delicious gravy. When in Bhubaneshwar, you can order these from Marwari Express, Patiala House and The Good Bowl, that are among the best veg restaurants in Bhubaneswar for Rajma.

Lentil Soup

Lentils are the most loved food in every Indian household. The raw spilled lentils are cooked and prepared into a creamy gravy with cumin seeds or mustard seeds, turmeric, and garam masala, which is further garnished with cilantro. This delicacy contains a richness of fiber, plant protein, and probiotic carbohydrates. Moreover, these are a fireback to cancer and other cardiovascular diseases.

So, whenever you are in the mood to order something healthy and delicious from a vegetarian restaurant, you must order lentil soup. Believe us, every restaurant in Bhubaneswar will provide you with its best and unique version.

Baingan Bharta

Ever thought that the baingan bharta your mother forced you to eat once would now become your favourite? Well, it will when you place your order from the best vegetarian restaurants in Bhubaneswar, like Faruuzi and Curry Up. The smokey baingan masala and tempting baingan bharta from these restaurants will make your meal even better.

In fact, it is not just adding to your taste buds but will also add to your health, with the benefits of eggplants. Eggplants are naturally low in calories and high in antioxidants, polyphenols, and other nutrients. The nutritional profile of these makes baingan a good option for heart health and blood sugar management.

Aloo Gobhi

Indians are the true masterminds when it comes to including healthy ingredients in the everyday diet. Aloo gobhi is one example. The famous vegetarian dish includes potatoes and cauliflower as the key ingredients for making a curry, along with turmeric, chilli, and cumin seeds. However, cauliflower is one of the healthy introductions because it is rich in fibre and has anticancer benefits due to the presence of compounds called isothiocyanates.

Moreover, you will find not just one but many of the best restaurants in Bhubaneswar that can serve terrific aloo gobhi with hot servings of roti.

Raita

A bowl of raita a day can keep all your problems away. But, if you are bored with the everyday raita that you make at home, then Bhubaneswar has got more innovative options to cater to. Mix Raita, Boondi Raita, plain raita with spices, Pineapple Raita, Burani Raita, etc., are among some of the lip-smacking options you will find online.

Apart from the amazing flavours, there are several other health benefits too. Raita is an ideal cooling and refreshing meal that can be accompanied by a spicy main course. Also, it provides calcium, potassium, and protein being a healthy source of probiotics.

This makes it a must-have for a calm aura in the scorching weather.

Dosa

Are you planning a healthy diet even on a weekend? Then dosa can be your friend. Fill your Sunday with the ideal South Indian food to add fun to your diet plan. Apart from being delicious, dosa is also a rich source of carbohydrates. This makes it a rich energy dose for a long and energetic day. Also, it’s a great weight loss idea!

To order these, you will find some of the best vegetarian restaurants in Bhubaneswar, mainly Idli Bhavan, Chapan Bhog, and Radha’s. Plain dosa, masala dosa, cheese dosa, and more—there are endless options to choose from.

Idli

Make your mornings merrier by having idli as a delicious and diet-friendly food choice. Rich in fibre, healthy for the heart, a good source of protein, and easy to digest, idli is the perfect choice for all kids and adults. Head online and order on your next morning to plan a healthy and tempting morning breakfast.

Eat more and stress less! This healthy Indian diet is always your saviour.