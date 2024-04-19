Man Attacks Wife, Mother-In-Law with Acid in Puri

Puri: A person attacked his wife and mother-in-law with acid in Badtota village under Balanga police station of Puri district on Friday. Both mother and daughter’s condition are said to be critical in the hospital.

According to the reports, the accused came from Cuttack to his in-law’s house at Badtota village in Sakshigopal on Friday. He threatened his wife and mother-in-law following an altercation, demanding money.

Enraged by the denial he threw acid on his wife and mother-in-law. Then forcefully entered the house, broke into the locker, and took gold jewellery with Rs 2.80 lakh cash before fleeing the spot.

Both the mother and the daughter were admitted in critical condition at the nearby Sakhigopal CHC. Based on the complaint, Balanga police has started further investigation into the incident.