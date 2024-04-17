TMC releases manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday released their manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.

While releasing the manifesto, the TMC said, “Let’s overthrow the BJP Zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all!”

The party, in its manifesto, promised to repeal Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier today at an election rally, Mamata alleged that the BJP has made the entire country a “detention camp” and promised that the CAA and NRC will be scrapped if opposition bloc INDIA forms government at the Centre.

The party also promised several welfare schemes, if the INDIA bloc wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including ration at doorstep, 10 free cooking cylinders for below-poverty-line (BPL) families among others.

Here’s what the TMC promised in its manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2024, other than repealing the CAA:

All graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years will be provided 1-year apprenticeships with monthly stipend.

Student Credit Cards of up to ₹10 Lakh will be provided to students pursuing higher education.

Number of higher education scholarships for SCs, STs and OBCs students will be tripled.

Current Old Age Pension for individuals aged 60 & above will be increased to ₹1,000 per month ( ₹12,000 annually)

Cost of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders will be capped to ensure affordability

A ‘Price Stabilisation Fund’ will be established to manage fluctuations in prices.

As per Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, MSP will be legally guaranteed for India’s farmers, set at a minimum of 50% higher than the average cost of production of all crops

Every ration card holder will receive 5 kg of free ration per month

Ration will be delivered free-of-cost to the doorstep of every beneficiary

Every BPL family will receive 10 LPG cylinders free of cost per year, providing access to clean cooking fuel.

100 days of guaranteed work will be provided to all job card holders and all workers will receive a minimum wage of ₹400 per day.

Every poor family across the nation will be assured dignified housing, ensuring safe and secure homes for everyone