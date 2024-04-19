Tigress ‘Sneha’ Dies At Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: White tigress ‘Sneha’ died while undergoing treatment at Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city.

The 14-year-old Sneha was under treatment after she fell ill yesterday reportedly due to old age and summer heatwave. She was administered saline and medicines. However, she succumbed.

white tigress ‘Kusum’ on March 1, 2010, Sneha was the mother of eight tigers at the zoo. While she had delivered three tiger cubs — Mousumi (female), Chinu (male) and rare melanistic Vicky (male) on August 5, 2016, two tigers — Luv and Kush — were born to Sneha from her second pregnancy. On March 28, 2021, she gave birth to three normal male tiger cubs– Rakesh, Rocky and Banshi following mating with tiger Saif.