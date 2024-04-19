Two CRPF jawans on poll duty injured in blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: At least two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed on poll duty in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district were reported injured after a shell of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) exploded, a police official said.

The incident occurred in Galgam village under the Usoor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation on Friday.

As per the information, the blast occurred around 500 metres from a polling booth, injuring two security men.