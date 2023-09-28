Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Starrer Ganapath – A Hero Is Born teaser releases tomorrow!

Bollywood sensations Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are all set to ignite the screen once again in their upcoming film, ‘Ganapath – A Hero Is Born.’ The excitement among fans is palpable as they eagerly await the release of the film’s teaser, which will be dropped tomorrow .

The duo’s previous collaboration in ‘Heropanti’ was nothing short of a sensation, catapulting both actors to stardom and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers. The film showcased Tiger Shroff’s extraordinary action skills and Kriti Sanon’s charisma, leaving fans craving for more of this on-screen chemistry.

With Jaccky Bhagnani, steering the ship for, fans have been buzzing with speculations and excitement, expressing their eagerness to witness Tiger and Kriti’s magic on screen once again.

As the ‘Ganpath’ teaser release date draws nearer, fans and movie enthusiasts alike are counting down the days, eager to catch a glimpse of the cinematic brilliance that Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the Vikas Bahl directorial.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, and featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023