29th All India RPF Hockey Championship 2023 Inaugurated At KIIT Stadium

Bhubaneswar: The 29th Inter Railway Railway Protection Force (RPF) Hockey Tournament was inaugurated at KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar, yesterday.

Shri H. S. Bajwa, Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway graced the occasion and inaugurated the Championship in the presence of Shri P.B.S. Santaram, Chief Security Commissioner of East Coast Railway, and other senior Railway Officials.

Altogether, 08 RPF Hockey Teams from different Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways are participating in the tournament being held from 27th to 30th September 2023. The RPF Hockey Teams participating in the Tournament include Northern Railway (New Delhi), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata), Western Railway (Mumbai), North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur), Southern Railway (Chennai), West Central Railway (Jabalpur), Central Railway (Mumbai) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

The final match and Closing Ceremony of the 29th All India RPF Hockey Championship 2023 will be held on 30th September 2023.