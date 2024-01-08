Three Killed After Being Hit By Unknown Vehicle In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Three bike riders were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the National Highway 49 near Gourpada under Belpahar police limits in Jharsuguda district on Monday.

The identities of the deceased have not been ascertained yet.

As per reports, the mishap occurred in the wee hours of Monday. An unknown vehicle crashed into their bike and all the three died on the spot. After the incident, the driver along with his vehicle fled from the spot.

Locals spotted the dead bodies lying on the road and immediately informed the police. the police on receiving the news rushed to the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A probe into the matter has been initiated to find out the driver of the vehicle who has caused the mishap.