Murder Convict Serving Life Term Flees From Rairangpur Sub-Jail

Baripada: A murder convict serving a life sentence in Rairangpur Sub-Jail in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district escaped the prison on Saturday night.

According to reports, Solu Lohr (35), a youth of Budamara village under Bishoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district, was convicted of murdering a woman in 2015 and has been serving a life sentence in the Rairangpur sub-jail.

He was able to beat the jailers and burst through the main gate of the prison, he showed his skills as a worker and

He was a well-behaved inmate and had earned the trust of all the prison staff. But the circumstances in which he fled surprised everyone, said the Deputy Prison Officer.

The jail authorities have filed a written complaint at Rairangpur Town Police Station regarding the incident. The Rairangpur Town Police has registered a Case No. 8/24 and is conducting searches in the absconding prisoner’s village at Budamara under Bishoi police station and Jharkhand areas, Town Police Officer Rosalin Behera said.

The jail authorities and Rairangpur Town police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding prisoner but in vain.